(Rock Port) -- The season Rock Port Coach Dalton Jones wasn't sure would happen is only three days away.
"We are super excited," Jones said. "We didn't know if this week would ever get here. Now that we are finally here, it is a blessing to be here. We've been looking forward to this date. We are extremely blessed to be able to be playing football."
The Blue Jays were 4-6 last year in an incredibly tough 275 Conference that featured both the state champion (Mound City) and state runner-up (Southwest Livingston).
"We're a run-first team," Jones said. "I think we did some things well there. We are looking to take that a step further this year."
Senior Joey Herron was the feature back for Rock Port last season, churning for 1,439 yards and 18 touchdowns. Coach Jones is expecting another big year from his workhorse, who he says has improved during the offseason, which could be bad news for opponents.
"He's progressed pretty well," Jones said. "Each year, I think he's made a stride forward. I see him as a little better than this time last year. He's put on some size and been working hard in the weight room. We are excited to see what he can do this year."
Aside from Herron, the Blue Jays also intend to lean on Colten Stevens, Micah Makings, Aiden Burke, Trey Peshek and Gabe Abbott.
"We've got a good group of kids," Jones said. "We've got guys all around. They've been doing things that I think will be good for us."
The biggest question mark for Rock Port comes at the quarterback position after the graduation of Alex Burke. Coach Jones expects Makings and Burke's brother Aiden to split the snaps this season.
"It's kind of a mix between those two," Jones said. "I think both those guys can run that position pretty well. They've been working hard and accepting that role. I do think it will be exciting to see what they can do at that position."
Rock Port opens the season against DeKalb, who beat them 44-38 last year.
"I know they've got some guys that are going to play hard for four quarters," Jones said. "We know they're going to be tough and come into our place to be ready. I think our mindset is going to be to hold onto what happened Week 1 last year. For us, it's going to be doing the little things, and leaving everything out on the field. We just have to be able to keep grinding and working. Hopefully, it goes the right way for us."
Morgan Guyer will be in Rock Port Friday night providing updates for the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show. KMA Sports' coverage begins Friday night at around 6:20. The complete interview with Coach Jones can be heard below.