(Rock Port) -- A talented group of underclassmen and a balanced offense has led Rock Port to a 15-5 record as they inch towards postseason play.
"We are off to a pretty good start," said head coach Thomas Herron. "Last year, we started a lot of freshmen and sophomores, and it's paid a lot of dividends this year. It made it a lot easier."
Herron says his team maturation is evident.
"We don't get as rattled. In volleyball, you often have a mistake that lingers around for a play or two. That hasn't happened this year."
The Blue Jays entered the season with one pressing question: how would they replace powerful hitter Alivia Baucom? As it turns out, it's been by committee.
Rylee Jenkins leads the attack with 2.6 kills per set, Kierstyn Jakub adds 2.5, Erika Elam has 1.4, and Chaney Vogler, Mikayla Makings and Avery Mekyerkorth average around one kill per set for the Blue Jays' well-rounded offense.
"We preach trying to be unselfish and run the offense," Herron said. "Good teams are going to shut down good hitters, so having the ability to go elsewhere opens up the offense. They provide balance and consistency."
Rock Port has leaned on three different setters this season: Tayleigh Huntley (3.7 APS), Jenkins (3.0 APS) and Addy Maifeld (2.3 APS). On defense, Vogler has a team-high 214 digs while Makings, Jenkins and Jakub have 142, 134 and 113, respectively.
Two years removed from a state tournament berth, the Blue Jays appeared primed for another postseason push. But first, they get a stiff test against Nebraska Class D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart on Tuesday.
"They are very consistent," Herron said. "They have a lot of athletes that have come through, and they don't miss a lot of opportunities at the net. To play a team like them, we have to be consistent at the net."
Herron hopes his team can learn from the hefty task before the Class 1 District 16 Tournament, where they are in line for the top seed.
"We are making some adjustments," he said. "I'm just looking for some consistency. We are struggling with that at times. We want to get that top seed so we can get an extra day of rest. We can't take any games off. We have to be focused and consistent. I'm excited about it."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Herron.