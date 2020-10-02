(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port volleyball team has won nine of their last 10 matches and are beginning to put the pieces together at the right time on their way to a 12-4 record.
The Blue Jays' progression was evident Tuesday night when they came back from down two sets to defeat rival East Atchison in a five-set thriller. The victory marked the first for Rock Port over their Atchison County rival in four tries.
"We are feeling a lot better," Coach Thomas Herron said. "We always dug ourselves a hole, we dug ourselves a hole again on Tuesday, going down two sets to none."
In recent years, a 2-0 deficit would have meant Rock Port's fourth loss to East Atchison this season. However, Missouri made the switch to five-set matches this year, which allowed the Blue Jays to complete the comeback.
"Bringing the three-out-of-five has definitely changed the dynamics," Herron said. "We were able to rebound and really start to play our game. We've played well against other teams, just couldn't get over the hump against EA. They weren't doing anything that was overly confusing to us, but we kinda had our mind-game going a little bit. Everything finally clicked and we were able to finally get over that hump."
Coach Herron says the turning point in the Blue Jays' comeback victory came midway through the third.
"Something just clicked," he said. "We got fired up. We started executing, when we execute, they can't stop us, because we've got some power hitters. When we started executing and talking, the balls started dropping. We started doing the little things. We have a really young team this year compared to other years so that growth really drove why we were able to push through."
Aside from their recent victory over Rock Port, the Blue Jays also hold victories over Nodaway-Holt (twice), West Nodaway (three times), Mound City (twice), South Holt (twice), Union Star, North Nodaway.
Senior Alivia Baucom has led the way on a youthful squad and recently eclipsed 500 career kills. The senior is currently averaging 3 three kills per set and posted 38 blocks. Baucom has been a four-year starter for Coach Herron's squad and has emerged as a leader among the team.
"She really set the tone in the EA win," Herron said. "It started with a block and a kill and then she got an ace. She's one of our best leaders. She's been there and done that a few times. She's been big for us."
Freshman Rylee Jenkins is contributing 1.8 kills per set and has formed a fierce front line duo with Baucom, as the two have combined for 69 blocks this season.
Junior Kierstyn Jakub has also been vital with 1.2 kills per set while Rachel Vogler, Macie Hale, Mackenzie Lager, Chaney Vogler and Mikayla Makings have also been among the contributors for the Blue Jays this season.
Rock Port has only three seniors on their roster -- Baucom, Lager and Vogler -- and nine freshmen or sophomores. Coach Herron says the youth of his squad has been evident at times this season, especially when communicating. He hopes they can fix that area up before postseason action begins.
"When we started talking against EA, we started playing. When we don't talk, that's when we have issues. We are getting better. That's been the biggest thing we've been driving, communication and knowing your assignments, but it all starts with talking."
The Blue Jays will return to action Monday against Northland Christian. The complete interview with Coach Herron can be heard below.