(Rock Port) -- A young Rock Port wrestling squad isn't lacking for effort this season. And that's much to the liking of co-head coach Mark McMahon.
"It's all about working hard," McMahon said. "We've got some gutsy kids. We have to fine-tune our speed, but our kids work hard. I'm proud of them. They know that's what it takes. We have a young team with five or six sophomores and only one senior and one junior."
The Blue Jays, who have a 6-4 dual record, ended 2022 with a 29th-place finish at the 43-team Battle at the Katy Trail in Sedalia.
With a young team has come some growing pains, but Coach McMahon has enjoyed his team's depth, which Rock Port has lacked in recent memory.
"In the last 20 years, we've only had four or five kids," McMahon said. "Now we're looking at 10 boys and four or five girls."
Senior 120-pounder Caleb Lucas leads Rock Port's lineup. Lucas, a state qualifier last year, has a 13-4 record this season.
"I'd like to see him work on his leadership more, but he's just a hard worker," McMahon said. "He's just a farm boy that works hard."
Freshman Dylan Lair is 16-2 at 113 pounds, and junior Augustus Heintz owns a 12-5 record at 132 pounds. Lane Mason (138), Kendan Melton (138), Trenton Wallace (150), Ryder Herron (215) and Quentin Jackson (175) have been consistent contributors to the Blue Jays' lineup.
Rock Port also has five girls wrestling this season. Jaylynn Garst has a 13-4 record at 100 pounds, while Justice Branniff, Hadleigh Jones, Emma Teten and Norah Watkins have also seen quality mat time.
Rock Port returns from their hiatus on January 7th at the Mid-Buchanan Invitational. McMahon says he emphasized improving his team's speed and shot selection over the holiday break.
"We've got to work on speed," he said. "We work it every day. We have to set up our shots better. I stress constantly moving and going hard."
Click below to hear more with Coach McMahon below.