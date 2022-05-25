(Rock Port) -- One of Rock Port’s most consistent basketball standouts is taking his talents to the next level at Missouri Valley College.
Holden Farmer – an all-conference and all-district performer for the Blue Jays – talked with KMA Sports recently about his decision to attend the NAIA school in Marshall, Missouri.
“I actually have a family member who knows the athletic director down there,” Farmer said. “That’s how they got all my stuff, and then we just got to talking. It was a good fit.”
The 1,000-point career scorer says the small-school atmosphere at Missouri Valley was also a draw for him.
“Everyone that I talked to on the coaching staff is amazing,” Farmer said, “I’ve talked to a few of the players, and they all seem pretty cool. I’m excited to get down there and get started.”
Missouri Valley plays in the Heart of America Athletic Conference and were 14-16 overall this past season. Farmer says he’s excited to get a chance at the next level after plenty of hard work over the years.
“I started playing summer basketball when I was in 8th grade,” he said. “The past two years, (the chance to play in college) really came to life. My teammates and coaches have been great every year (at Rock Port). I’m just working on getting my body right, getting faster, getting quicker and getting more shots up.”
Listen to much more with Rock Port’s Farmer in the full interview below.