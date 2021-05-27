(Rock Port) -- Alivia Baucom’s trip to the state track meet last week proved to be a dream come true. The Rock Port senior captured state championships in the discus and shot put.
“I had really high expectations,” Baucom said. “I had been working so hard, and I knew I had to get it.”
Baucom won the shot put with a toss of 40-08.25 and took the discus championship with a throw of 126-10. The championships were merely a culmination of what turned out to be a season full of victories.
“I had been working on the spin in shot put,” Baucom said. “At the sectional meet, I broke the school record. I had to work on the shot put a little more because the spin technique is a little more difficult.”
In the discus, Baucom opened with a throw of 115-10 before a 109-10. Her 126-10 came in the third throw, and she finished out with a 123-8. In the end, three of those throws would have been enough for the state title.
“We were waiting on one more girl thrower, but we didn’t expect much from the few throws she had before,” Baucom said. “My coach hugged me, and we knew right then and there that I finally did it in the discus.”
Interestingly enough, freshman teammate Rylee Jenkins ended up with a second-place finish in the discus.
“It was crazy,” Baucom said. “Our coach got us to be so good that we could get first and second in the state meet. I had never even thought of that happening before.”
Baucom will now take her talents to the next level and compete in the throwing events at Doane University in Crete, Nebraska.
“W.C. Farmer had talked to (Doane head coach) Ed Fye,” Baucom said. “He told him about me, and they wanted to meet with me. Once they did, they wanted me on their track team. I talked to Coach (Zach Lurz) and Coach Fye quite a bit.
“When I visited the school, it seemed like home almost. I liked that it wasn’t a huge campus, but I like how it’s a family-oriented (school).”
Hear much more with Baucom from Thursday’s Upon Further Review in the interview below.