(Rock Port) -- Rock Port thrower Mikayla Makings didn’t think collegiate athletics was in her future due to a shoulder injury suffered at exactly the wrong time.
However, Makings had put together a strong enough career prior to the injury, and Central Methodist was paying attention.
“(Central Methodist throws coach Taylor Bottomley) reached out to me and was curious if I had any interest in throwing at the college level,” Makings told KMA Sports. “At that point, nobody had reached out to me, but he saw many of my meet results on MoMileSplit and was interested in my abilities.”
Makings said she went to the Fayette, Missouri campus, asked plenty of questions about the school and of her future and eventually decided that was the place for her.
“The small school aspect, coming from a small town, was just an easier transition for me,” she said. “Everyone there seems supportive like back here, and steeping into a new chapter in my life, the transition from here to there would be much easier for me after seeing the campus.”
Makings’ journey to this point was something unexpected for her after undergoing shoulder surgery last summer. Since then, she’s continually worked to get herself back to where she was prior to the operation.
“Getting my numbers back up in the weight room was hard,” she said. “They’re slowly getting there, and it’s nice to be able to put in the hard work that (I’m used to). It’s nice to put in the hard work, and hopefully it can carry on to college.”
Makings says she’s had plenty of help along the way.
“My coaches (at Rock Port) and (personal therapist) Jay Stanton have pushed me to come back stronger than ever,” an emotional Makings said. “My family has been there endlessly supporting me, and that’s all my siblings with hours of late nights on the phone, calling and texting and traveling to show support. The coaches here knew I had more potential, and it’s nice to see other coaches saw it, too.”
Listen to much more with Makings in the full audio file inserted below.