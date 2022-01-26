(Rock Port) -- Rock Port standout wrestler Colten Stevens is making a case for the KMAland Missouri Wrestler of the Year honor.
Stevens hasn't had much trouble this season with a 28-1 record. He's wrestling at a high level and seems motivated to make up for last year's disappointments.
"I'm really satisfied," Stevens said about his season.
Stevens' latest dominant performance came last week when he won the 182-pound championship at the Lathrop Invite.
"It was our homecoming week, so I was pretty pumped," Stevens said. "I was running off of four hours of sleep because we had our homecoming dance on Friday night, but I just had to get zoned in and be ready to wrestle."
Stevens was zoned in, recording three first-period falls before capping his tournament with a 5-1 win over Jakson Wimberly (St. Michael the Archangel).
"My finals match was against a really good wrestler," Stevens said. "I just tried to shoot as fast as I could. I always try to shoot a quick shot or get a takedown right off the bat."
While he hardly broke a sweat in his first three matches, Stevens' conditioning paid off in his finals match, which went the full six minutes."
"I'm in pretty good condition right now," he said. "Our wrestling coach (Mark McMahon) is trying to push us to be in shape. If we aren't the best wrestler on the mat, we are at least going to be in the best shape. That helps a lot."
Stevens says he's getting more comfortable in the neutral position.
"I used to not be the best at getting takedowns," he said. "This year, I've tried getting better. The outside sweep has been my main thing this year."
Stevens is just seven wins away from his 100th career victory, but his goals don't stop there.
"My goal is to get 40 wins and a state medal," he said. "I'm going to have to get my head in the zone and grind out these next couple of weeks."
He was a Class 1 state qualifier at 195 pounds last year but fell one win shy of reaching the medal stand. Stevens says that loss has been stuck in his mind since.
"I think about it quite a bit," he said. "After that match, I cried for a solid five minutes. I put it all on the mat."
Stevens hopes for a much happier ending this time around. Check out his full interview below.