(KMAland) -- Rock Port senior Aubrey Watkins finished a satisfying season and high school running career at the Missouri State Cross Country Championships earlier this month. Today, the Blue Jays standout is honored as the inaugural winner of the KMAland Missouri Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“I’m really happy with how my senior season went,” Watkins told KMA Sports. “This year in practice, we really focused on hills and speed work. For meets, I really just tried to get rid of my nerves and tell myself that as long as I do the best I can that’s all I can expect for myself.”
The 275 Conference champion, Watkins also took runner-up honors in her district and was a 14th place medalist in the Class 1 state race in Columbia.
“My race at our home course (at the 275 Conference meet), I felt really strong on the hills,” Watkins said. “Even though it was hot, I felt like I pushed through really well. The state meet, the weather was just perfect, and I really like that course.”
Watkins’ 14th place finish was five spots better than her 19th place run as a junior. She also placed 10th as a sophomore was 30th at the end of her freshman season.
“I had really good coaching,” Watkins said of her career. “I had great support from my family and school. (Cross country) was just a positive thing for me. I think I got a lot better with my confidence, and I improved a lot on hills.”
Watkins is the first KMAland Missouri Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. Prior to this year, KMA Sports had awarded just one area girls runner with the moniker of XC Runner of the Year.
Listen to the full interview with Watkins from Thursday’s Upon Further Review linked below.