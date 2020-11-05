(Rock Port) -- Perhaps no team's football season better sums up 2020 than the Rock Port Blue Jays.
Coach Dalton Jones' squad was sidelined for two weeks towards the end of the season due to COVID-19. The BlueJays returned to action on October 16th, but were forced to play their regular-season finale on only one day of practice, but prevailed in a nail-biting victory over Mound City.
The latest twist in Rock Port's unique 2020 when their district playoff game with Albany was canceled due to COVID issues at Albany. The cancellation handed the BlueJays an improvised bye week.
"It's been a wild, wild year," Jones said. "It's been an even wilder last month. We have played one game in a month."
The Blue Jays (6-3) did not learn of their cancellation until late Thursday evening.
"I think the way we handled it was just fine," Jones said of the week off. "We just tried to keep the guys pointed forward and keep looking down the road. Friday, we just felt like this was a good time for us to rest up some injuries, so we utilized that by giving everybody a day off. I think that was good for us."
When Rock Port has been able to play this season, they've relied on Joey Herron to lead the way in their offense. The senior has posted 830 yards and 15 scores. Aidan Burke, Phillip Herron, Michah Makings, Trey Peshek and Remington Stoner have also been vital pieces of the offense for Coach Jones' team.
Rock Port's second game since October 2nd will take place Friday when they face Stanberry.
The Bulldogs enter the Missouri 8-Man district semifinal tilt at 8-1.
"They are a very good team and well-coached," Jones said. "They are well-rounded. They have got some guys on their squad that are athletic and bigger. We need to be able to be physical. I'm a firm believer that's where it starts."
Stanberry is uncharacteristically balanced this year, but still prefers to run the ball, led by the trio of Tucker Schiber, Gavin Cameron and Austin Schwebach.
"We just need to stay sound in what we do," Jones said. "We just need to be able to read our keys and stick to what we've been teaching all year and try to win the line of scrimmage. Force them into more passing games, if we can do that, I think we will fair pretty decent."
When the Blue Jays have the ball, Jones says the plan is to keep Stanberry's offense on the sideline by paying homage to the "Rock" in Rock Port.
"For us, I think it's just going to be controlling the clock," he said. "Just chipping away, pounding the rock and trying to get three yards a carry. If we can do those things and set ourselves up in good field position, we will be able to control up front. I think we can do that, it's just going to be a situation for us where we ride it out. Just keep pounding the rock and it will eventually break."
Andrew Botwinik will have reports from Stanberry Friday night. The complete interview with Coach Jones can be heard below.