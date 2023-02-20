(Rosendale) -- A monster night from Bracxten Rohlmeier was the difference for Nodaway Valley in the Thunder's 61-52 win over East Atchison in a Class 2 District 16 first-round clash Monday night.
"We just battled," Nodaway Valley head boys basketball coach Shawn Emerson said. "It wasn't always pretty. We've seen a lot of growth this year. We showed a lot of toughness and grit. We're just excited to move on."
Rohlmeier posted a game-high 29 points and buried four triples to extend Nodaway Valley's (19-8) season with their second win over East Atchison this season.
"We knew it was going to be the tougher team that won," Rohlmeier said. "In the second half, we got real tough."
Rohlmeier set the tone with 15 first-half points. His flurry of triples late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter sparked a pivotal run that turned a 13-8 deficit into an 18-13 lead.
"You always want to settle in during districts," Rohlmeier said. "It was time to step it up and play harder. I settled in and hit the shots we really needed."
"He's a tough kid," Emerson said. "He wants it on his shoulders. He did a good job filling that role."
Nodaway Valley never trailed in the second half, but East Atchison (11-16) stayed within striking distance. The Thunder led by as many as 11, but the Wolves cut the margin to four in the final minutes before Rohlmeier iced the game at the free-throw line.
Preston Jenkins added 10 points and eight rebounds, while Blake Bohannon scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Cam Oswald highlighted East Atchison's night with 25 points. The Thunder's defense flustered East Atchison star Jarrett Spinnato, containing him to just six points and holding him scoreless in the first half.
"It wasn't just one or two people," Emerson said. "We rotated people on him. Our defense worked to collapse on him."
The Thunder are now into a district semifinal Wednesday against North Andrew. The Thunder suffered a 57-38 defeat to the Cardinals at the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament in December.
"We played the worst game of our life," Rohlmeier said. "We circled this one. We wanted North Andrew one more time to see what we can do against them. We're going to give them our best shot."
"This time of year, you just have to play your game," Coach Emerson said. "Hopefully, we get a chance to redeem ourselves."
Check out the full interviews with Rohlmeier and Coach Emerson.