(Des Moines) -- Kuemper Catholic boys basketball gave second-seeded Roland-Story a scare in the Knights' return to Des Moines, but struggles on the boards ended their season.
Roland-Story (24-1) out-rebounded Kuemper (18-7) 48-34 -- including 14-6 on the offensive end -- to pull away from the Knights on their way to a 60-52 win in a Class 2A state quarterfinal Tuesday morning. In the end, Roland-Story's 17-8 advantage on second-chance points proved to be the difference.
"It was extremely frustrating because that was a big thing we talked about," Kuemper Catholic head boys basketball coach Sean Minnehan said. "We talked about finishing. They were crashing with their good length."
Roland-Story senior Luke Patton sliced Kuemper's interior with a 25-point, 22-rebound outing.
"He's a big, strong kid," Minnehan said. "He killed us. We weren't able to counter that."
The Knights found themselves in an early 10-2 deficit after hitting only one of their first 10 shot attempts. However, they eventually settled in and trailed 14-10 after one quarter.
A 13-0 run to end the half gave them a 31-27 lead going into the break. The Knights hit seven 3-pointers in the first half, including seven in the second quarter.
"We kept doing what got us here," Minnehan said. "We shot the ball with confidence. As soon as one guy made a shot, the next guy stepped up. When we're doing that. That's when we're at our best."
Kuemper's hot shooting was unsustainable in the second half. Roland-Story ended the third quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 38-36 lead into the fourth. The Norseman never again surrendered the lead. Kuemper hung around but couldn't combine the stops and ensuing baskets needed to snag the victory.
"We settled a lot," Minnehan said. "We hung around the perimeter instead of driving in and looking for kickouts."
After shooting 38.8% from deep in the first half, the Knights hit at a 21.4% clip in the second half and shot only 29% from the field.
"We were not executing," sophomore Carson Kanne said. "We took some interesting shots. Some of those fall sometimes, but there was a lid on the hoop."
Meanwhile, Roland-Story hit 36.6% of their second-half shots and went 11-of-17 from the free-throw line to overshadow their 0-for-7 3-point shooting in the second half. Jonovan Wilkinson joined Patton with a double-double behind 14 points and 12 rebounds. Isaiah Naylor added 11 points for the Norseman.
Kanne led Kuemper's day with 12 points.
"Coach said we needed to attack the zone when we can," Kanne said. "I take pride in my floaters. And they were going in."
Junior Michael Kasperbauer added 11 points.
"They play a 2-3 zone, but they mixed some other zone stuff in," Kasperbauer said. "I stayed patient and waited to get my shots."
DJ Vonnahme had Kuemper's lone double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
"It was a great experience," Vonnahme said. "If we get back here next year, all the nerves will be gone."
Getting back to the Wells Fargo Arena next year is certainly attainable for the Knights. They lose only one starting senior -- Dawson Gifford -- and Kanne, Kasperbauer and Vonnahme each return after stellar showings on the state's brightest stage.
"It was nice to get back here, but we still fell short of our goal," Minnehan said. "We wanted to get here. But we didn't want to just get here. We wanted to win multiple games. The future is bright. We're going to be ready to come down here and hopefully end it on a Friday instead of a Monday or Tuesday."
"This is just a taste of it," Kasperbauer said. "We want a bigger bite."
Click below to view full interviews with Kasperbauer, Kanne, Vonnahme and Coach Minnehan.