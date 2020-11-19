(KMAland) -- The 275 Conference has announced their volleyball all-conference teams.
East Atchison’s Ella Rolf, Nodaway-Holt’s Shaina Culp, Rock Port’s Alivia Baucom and Rachel Vogler and Lynden Prussman of South Holt were all unanimous choices.
Brynnan Poppa, Cheyenne Gray and Natalie Hedlund of East Atchison, Aviree Roup of Mound City, Nodaway-Holt’s Krista Hart, Rylee Jenkins of Rock Port, Tanea Whaley of South Holt and Union Star’s Kelly Clibon were also honored on the team.
Several others received honorable mention, including Kendall Hux of Mound City, Saylor Brown of North Nodaway and Riley Linville from West Nodaway.
In addition, East Atchison’s Rolf and Poppa, Rock Port’s Baucom, Jenkins and Vogler, Nodaway-Holt’s Culp and Hart were all named to the All-District Class 1-16 First Team. Gray, Hedlund and Olivia Morris of East Atchison, Mound City’s Roup, Rock Port’s Kierstyn Jakub and Macie Hale and Jadon Dobbins of North Nodaway were picked to the second team.