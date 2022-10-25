Rolling Valley Conference NEW
(KMAland) -- The Rolling Valley Conference has released the All-Conference selections from this past volleyball season.

Glidden-Ralston’s Paige Klocke, Vanessa Koehler, Addy Boell and Tiela Janssen were all named to the First Team to lead the conference. CAM’s Bree Bower and Eva Steffensen, Woodbine’s Addison Murdock, Boyer Valley’s Jessica O’Day, Ar-We-Va’s Maggie Ragaller and West Harrison’s Maclayn Houston also landed on the first team.

Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Lacie Davis and Gracy Johnson landed on the second team while CAM placed Meredith Rich and Emma Follmann on the team. Also on the second team are Woodbine’s Addison Erickson, Glidden-Ralston’s Lauren Hulsing, Boyer Valley’s Lauren Malone, Paton-Churdan’s Paige Teeples, Ar-We-Va’s Kora Obrecht and Exira/EHK’s Shay Burmeister.

View the complete list of All-RVC First and Second Team honorees below.

