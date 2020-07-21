Rolling Valley Conference
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Exira-EHK, West Harrison and CAM paced the Rolling Valley Conference honors with a trio of first-team selections.

Emily McIntosh, Chloe Gilgen and Haley Koch were all first-team selections for West Harrison while Grace Kauffman, Allison Spieker and Marissa Spieker received the nods for CAM. Exira-EHK's first-team nods were Shea Burmeister, Kami Waymire and Macy Emgarten

Other first-team choices include Hannah Krause (Ar-We-Va), Talia Schon (Glidden-Ralston) and Alex Niedermyer. 

The complete list of first and second-team choices can be viewed below. 

FIRST TEAM

P-Macy Emgarten (Exira EHK)

P-Emily McIntosh (West Harrison)

C-Hannah Krause (Ar-We-Va)

INF-Talia Schon (Glidden-Ralston)

INF-Grace Kauffman (CAM)

INF-Shea Burmeister (Exira-EHK)

INF-Kami Waymire (Exira-EHK)

OF-Chloe Gilgen (West Harrison)

OF-Allison Spieker (CAM)

OF-Alex Niedermyer (Woodbine)

UTL-Haley Koch (West Harrison)

UTL-Marissa Spieker (CAM)

SECOND TEAM

P-Helen Riker (CAM)

P-Cora McCallister (Coon Rapids-Bayard)

C-Jozey Gump (Glidden-Ralston)

INF-Lexie Davis (Coon Rapids-Bayard)

INF-Haleigh Rife (West Harrison)

INF-Maddy Holtz (CAM)

INF-Sarah Schurke (AWV)

OF-Alisa Partridge (Exira-EHK)

OF-Macy Snyder (Glidden-Ralston)

OF-Grace Moores (Woodbine)

UTL-Quinn Grubbs (Exira EHK)

UTL-Jadeyn Smith (Ar-We-Va)