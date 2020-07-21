(KMAland) -- Exira-EHK, West Harrison and CAM paced the Rolling Valley Conference honors with a trio of first-team selections.
Emily McIntosh, Chloe Gilgen and Haley Koch were all first-team selections for West Harrison while Grace Kauffman, Allison Spieker and Marissa Spieker received the nods for CAM. Exira-EHK's first-team nods were Shea Burmeister, Kami Waymire and Macy Emgarten
Other first-team choices include Hannah Krause (Ar-We-Va), Talia Schon (Glidden-Ralston) and Alex Niedermyer.
The complete list of first and second-team choices can be viewed below.
FIRST TEAM
P-Macy Emgarten (Exira EHK)
P-Emily McIntosh (West Harrison)
C-Hannah Krause (Ar-We-Va)
INF-Talia Schon (Glidden-Ralston)
INF-Grace Kauffman (CAM)
INF-Shea Burmeister (Exira-EHK)
INF-Kami Waymire (Exira-EHK)
OF-Chloe Gilgen (West Harrison)
OF-Allison Spieker (CAM)
OF-Alex Niedermyer (Woodbine)
UTL-Haley Koch (West Harrison)
UTL-Marissa Spieker (CAM)
SECOND TEAM
P-Helen Riker (CAM)
P-Cora McCallister (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
C-Jozey Gump (Glidden-Ralston)
INF-Lexie Davis (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
INF-Haleigh Rife (West Harrison)
INF-Maddy Holtz (CAM)
INF-Sarah Schurke (AWV)
OF-Alisa Partridge (Exira-EHK)
OF-Macy Snyder (Glidden-Ralston)
OF-Grace Moores (Woodbine)
UTL-Quinn Grubbs (Exira EHK)
UTL-Jadeyn Smith (Ar-We-Va)