(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln star setter Molly Romano has reached plenty of milestones and led the Lynx to a large number of wins during her three-year career.
For the first time, Romano is the KMAland Volleyball Setter of the Year.
“It was a special year,” Romano told KMA Sports. “Even with our coach stepping down from her position at the end of the year, it was a really special season. We had really great bonds as a team, and we worked really well together. It’s really special to look back at how much fun we had.”
Romano, who was also honored as the Missouri River Conference Offensive Player, Setter and Junior of the Year on Monday, averaged 7.9 assists, 1.4 kills and 2.2 digs per set for the Lynx.
“I’d say I grew in the leadership position,” Romano said. “I recognized I needed to be more of a leader for my team. I knew that I had to step it up and have the leadership on the team so that my teammates could rely on me.”
Romano, who eclipsed 2,000 career assists earlier this season, says much of her success can be attributed to the chemistry built with many of her hitters.
“Seniors like (Jeena Carle and Azaria Green) worked their butts off in practice to make my sets look even better,” Romano said. “I was able to develop connections off the court, too, which always helps on the court.
"We also have a wide array of outsides like Hutson (Rau), Aubrey (Sandbothe) and Lydia (Dix). They work their butts off and really put in the work during practice to make sure my effort was being shown through their hits. As a team, we really worked outside the court making sure we connect with each other, and that really grew our bonds on the court.”
The Wayne State commit will now look to keep those connections going and improve even more for her senior season in 2023.
“I’ve been working a lot on consistency in the weight room,” she said. “Consistency on the court, making sure I’m getting sets in the same spot. And hustle plays. They are huge for every game, and it creates a lot of energy for my team. Hustling to every ball, putting in my best effort to give my hitters the best shot at the next ball is what I’m hoping for my biggest improvement next year.”
Romano joins AL alum Samantha Bohnet as KMAland Volleyball Setter of the Year winners. Check out the full interview with Romano and previous winners below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND SETTER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Miranda Ring, Tri-Center
2020: Lexi Shike, Nodaway Valley
2019: Olivia Larsen, Sidney
2018: Maci Overmohle, Kuemper Catholic
2017: Lexie Petry, St. Albert
2016: Abby Lohrmann, Kuemper Catholic
2015: Mackenzie Daffer, Sidney
2014: Samantha Bohnet, Abraham Lincoln
2013: Kenzie Swanson, Harlan