(KMAland) -- Fourteen KMAlanders have been selected for the Iowa Girls Coaches Association's Larry Niemeyer Senior Girls Basketball Game.
The event takes place April 10th and 11th at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.
The event schedule, as well as a list of KMAlanders competing can be viewed below.
IGCA NIEMEYER CLASSIC ROSTERS
3A/4A/5A Select -- White
Jillian Shanks (Abraham Lincoln)
Coach: Chad Schaa (Abraham Lincoln)
3A/4A/5A Select -- Gray
Betsy Boetger (Sioux City West)
3A/4A/5A White
Coach: Maddie Gelber (Red Oak)
2A Select
Kailey Jones (AHSTW)
2A Gray
Alexa Ahrenholtz (IKM-Manning)
Rachel Sobotka (Mount Ayr)
Coach: Gene Rasmussen (IKM-Manning)
2A White
Claire Denning (AHSTW)
1A Select
TJ Stoaks (Lenox)
Allie Petry (St. Albert)
1A Gray
Cassidy Nelson (Lenox)
Skylar Watsabaugh
1A White
Zoey Baylor (CAM)
Katelyn Nielsen (Boyer Valley)
Gretchen Wallace (Glidden-Ralston)
Jadeyn Smith (Ar-We-Va)
Coach: Cole Corson (Glidden-Ralston)