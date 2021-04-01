IGCA All-District Basketball

(KMAland) -- Fourteen KMAlanders have been selected for the Iowa Girls Coaches Association's Larry Niemeyer Senior Girls Basketball Game. 

The event takes place April 10th and 11th at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. 

The event schedule, as well as a list of KMAlanders competing can be viewed below. 

IGCA NIEMEYER CLASSIC ROSTERS

3A/4A/5A Select -- White 

Jillian Shanks (Abraham Lincoln) 

Coach: Chad Schaa (Abraham Lincoln)

3A/4A/5A Select -- Gray

Betsy Boetger (Sioux City West)

3A/4A/5A White 

Coach: Maddie Gelber (Red Oak) 

2A Select

Kailey Jones (AHSTW)

2A Gray

Alexa Ahrenholtz (IKM-Manning)

Rachel Sobotka (Mount Ayr)

Coach: Gene Rasmussen (IKM-Manning) 

2A White

Claire Denning (AHSTW)

1A Select

TJ Stoaks (Lenox)

Allie Petry (St. Albert)

1A Gray

Cassidy Nelson (Lenox)

Skylar Watsabaugh

1A White

Zoey Baylor (CAM)

Katelyn Nielsen (Boyer Valley)

Gretchen Wallace (Glidden-Ralston)

Jadeyn Smith (Ar-We-Va) 

Coach: Cole Corson (Glidden-Ralston) 

