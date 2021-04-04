(KMAland) -- Seventeen KMAland football players have been selected for the Missouri 8-Man All-Star Game.
Team 1 features North Andrew's Carson Thomas, Clayton Linville, Caleb Chittum and Keaton Hannah, Rock Port's Cayden Criger and Trey Peshek, South Holt's Drew Quinlin, Dallas Nowling, Jacob Farris and Dylan Schuetz and Worth County's Austin Welch. North Andrew's Dwyane Williams and Josh Petersen are on the coaching staff.
Team 2 consists of Caden Messer (Mound City), Brewer Wheeler (North Andrew), Wynston Walker (North Andrew), Collin Sager (Stanberry) and Tristan Steinart (South Holt). Stanberry's Shane Hilton is a member of the coaching staff.
Date and location for this game is to be determined. The full rosters can be viewed below.