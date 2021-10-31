Peru State All-Star Volleyball Series
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The coaches and rosters have been set for next Sunday's KMAland Senior All-Star Volleyball Series presented by Peru State College.

The series, which will be broadcast on KMA-FM 99.1 and have video at kmaland.com, is slated for Sunday, November 7th in Glenwood at 2:00. Admission is $5 with all proceeds going to the Travis Schoening Scholarship Fund.

Here are the rosters for next Sunday:

COACH PAULA CARMAN (GLENWOOD)

Halle Evans, Creston

Zophi Hendricks, Harlan

Maddy Horvath, St. Albert 

Lexi Johnson, Red Oak 

Allison Narmi, St. Albert

Alisa Partridge, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Mollie Rasmussen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Kailey Rochholtz, Treynor

Natalie Simpson, Treynor

COACH BROOKE FLATHERS (RIVERSIDE)

Izzy Bluml, Riverside

Liz Carbaugh, Red Oak

Faith Christensen, Thomas Jefferson

Emma Flathers, Treynor

Anna Galles, Lewis Central

Coryl Matheny, Glenwood

Paige Millikan, Clarinda

Kenya Prescott, Kuemper Catholic

COACH JENNA MAIERS (CAM)

Karly Brown, Lewis Central

Leah Cooper, Boyer Valley

Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley

Anna Kelley, Griswold

Reese Potter, Lamoni

Miranda Ring, Tri-Center

Brenna Rossell, Griswold

Harley Spurlock, Sidney

COACH JODY ROSSELL (GRISWOLD) 

Tatum Carlson, Tri-Center

Jaci Christensen, Audubon

Abby Dukes, Bedford

Samantha Larsen, Southwest Valley

Maddie Lewis, Treynor

Ally Meyers, AHSTW

Marissa Ring, Tri-Center

Lauren Williams, St. Albert

COACH LIZ STEIN (UNDERWOOD)

Mallory Behnken, CAM

Brooklynn Ecklin, Lenox

Baylie Girres, Abraham Lincoln

Halle Hall, AHSTW

Tarah Jackson, Glenwood

Whitney Kuhlman, Woodbine

Lauren Roenfeldt, Glenwood

Kenzie Schon, Kuemper Catholic 

COACH CONNIE VINER (EAST MILLS)

Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood

Kaelynn Driskell, Fremont-Mills

Lydia Greiman, Griswold

Natalie Hagadon, AHSTW

Abby Martin, Lamoni

Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr

Maci Schmitz, Harlan

Marissa Spieker, CAM

