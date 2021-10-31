(KMAland) -- The coaches and rosters have been set for next Sunday's KMAland Senior All-Star Volleyball Series presented by Peru State College.
The series, which will be broadcast on KMA-FM 99.1 and have video at kmaland.com, is slated for Sunday, November 7th in Glenwood at 2:00. Admission is $5 with all proceeds going to the Travis Schoening Scholarship Fund.
Here are the rosters for next Sunday:
COACH PAULA CARMAN (GLENWOOD)
Halle Evans, Creston
Zophi Hendricks, Harlan
Maddy Horvath, St. Albert
Lexi Johnson, Red Oak
Allison Narmi, St. Albert
Alisa Partridge, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Mollie Rasmussen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Kailey Rochholtz, Treynor
Natalie Simpson, Treynor
COACH BROOKE FLATHERS (RIVERSIDE)
Izzy Bluml, Riverside
Liz Carbaugh, Red Oak
Faith Christensen, Thomas Jefferson
Emma Flathers, Treynor
Anna Galles, Lewis Central
Coryl Matheny, Glenwood
Paige Millikan, Clarinda
Kenya Prescott, Kuemper Catholic
COACH JENNA MAIERS (CAM)
Karly Brown, Lewis Central
Leah Cooper, Boyer Valley
Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley
Anna Kelley, Griswold
Reese Potter, Lamoni
Miranda Ring, Tri-Center
Brenna Rossell, Griswold
Harley Spurlock, Sidney
COACH JODY ROSSELL (GRISWOLD)
Tatum Carlson, Tri-Center
Jaci Christensen, Audubon
Abby Dukes, Bedford
Samantha Larsen, Southwest Valley
Maddie Lewis, Treynor
Ally Meyers, AHSTW
Marissa Ring, Tri-Center
Lauren Williams, St. Albert
COACH LIZ STEIN (UNDERWOOD)
Mallory Behnken, CAM
Brooklynn Ecklin, Lenox
Baylie Girres, Abraham Lincoln
Halle Hall, AHSTW
Tarah Jackson, Glenwood
Whitney Kuhlman, Woodbine
Lauren Roenfeldt, Glenwood
Kenzie Schon, Kuemper Catholic
COACH CONNIE VINER (EAST MILLS)
Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood
Kaelynn Driskell, Fremont-Mills
Lydia Greiman, Griswold
Natalie Hagadon, AHSTW
Abby Martin, Lamoni
Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr
Maci Schmitz, Harlan
Marissa Spieker, CAM