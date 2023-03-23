IGCA.jpg
Photo: IGCA

(KMAland) -- The rosters have been set for the IGCA All-Star Basketball Series. 

The event takes place on Sunday, April 2nd at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. 

More information regarding this event can be found here. Check out the list of KMAlanders participating below. 

1A White Team

Avery Dowling (Sidney)

1A Gray Team

Jenna Stephens (Stanton)

Shay Burmeister (Exira-EHK)

Nicole Sherer (Woodbine)

Emily Williams (East Mills)

Paige Klocke (Glidden-Ralston)

Coach: Tom Petersen (Exira-EHK)

1A Select Team

Quinn Grubbs (Exira-EHK)

2A White Team

Catherine Mayhall (Kuemper Catohlic)

Tegan Streit (Mount Ayr)

Layni Masters (Central Decatur)

2A Gray Team

Greylan Hornbeck (Logan-Magnolia)

Mya Moss (Logan-Magnolia)

2A Select Team

Clara Teigland (Treynor)

3A White Team 

Jada Jensen (Atlantic)

4A/5A Gray Team 

Emily Pomernackas (Abraham Lincoln)

Jada Newberg (Bishop Heelan)

Lauren Peck (Bishop Heelan) 

4A/5A White Team

Doryn Paup (Creston) 

3A/4A/5A Select Gray Team

Jenna Hopp (Glenwood) 

