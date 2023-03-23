(KMAland) -- The rosters have been set for the IGCA All-Star Basketball Series.
The event takes place on Sunday, April 2nd at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.
More information regarding this event can be found here. Check out the list of KMAlanders participating below.
1A White Team
Avery Dowling (Sidney)
1A Gray Team
Jenna Stephens (Stanton)
Shay Burmeister (Exira-EHK)
Nicole Sherer (Woodbine)
Emily Williams (East Mills)
Paige Klocke (Glidden-Ralston)
Coach: Tom Petersen (Exira-EHK)
1A Select Team
Quinn Grubbs (Exira-EHK)
2A White Team
Catherine Mayhall (Kuemper Catohlic)
Tegan Streit (Mount Ayr)
Layni Masters (Central Decatur)
2A Gray Team
Greylan Hornbeck (Logan-Magnolia)
Mya Moss (Logan-Magnolia)
2A Select Team
Clara Teigland (Treynor)
3A White Team
Jada Jensen (Atlantic)
4A/5A Gray Team
Emily Pomernackas (Abraham Lincoln)
Jada Newberg (Bishop Heelan)
Lauren Peck (Bishop Heelan)
4A/5A White Team
Doryn Paup (Creston)
3A/4A/5A Select Gray Team
Jenna Hopp (Glenwood)