(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association has announced the rosters for their upcoming All-Star Game.

This year’s games takes place on Saturday in Des Moines.

View the full rosters here and the list of KMAland participants below.

Girls West 

Hana Daoudi, Lewis Central

Hanna Schimmer, Abraham Lincoln

Miranda Ring, Tri-Center

Grace Nightser, Glenwood

Dani Rodriguez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Bella Leon, Sioux City West

Kenya Prescott, Kuemper Catholic

West Boys

Gavin Tarbox, St. Albert

Colton Costello, Lewis Central

Raydden Grobe, AHSTW

Ashton Lyon, Harlan

Collin Lincoln, Glenwood

Evan Honan, Underwood

Alex Otterpohl, Missouri Valley

