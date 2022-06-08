(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association has announced the rosters for their upcoming All-Star Game.
This year’s games takes place on Saturday in Des Moines.
View the full rosters here and the list of KMAland participants below.
Girls West
Hana Daoudi, Lewis Central
Hanna Schimmer, Abraham Lincoln
Miranda Ring, Tri-Center
Grace Nightser, Glenwood
Dani Rodriguez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Bella Leon, Sioux City West
Kenya Prescott, Kuemper Catholic
West Boys
Gavin Tarbox, St. Albert
Colton Costello, Lewis Central
Raydden Grobe, AHSTW
Ashton Lyon, Harlan
Collin Lincoln, Glenwood
Evan Honan, Underwood
Alex Otterpohl, Missouri Valley