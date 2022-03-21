Football
Photo: APT Sports

(St. Joseph) -- The rosters have been set for the 2022 Missouri 8-Man Football Coaches Association All-Star Game. 

The game takes place on June 25th at Missouri Western in St. Joseph. 

Each team -- the Green Team and Silver Team -- have four coaches. East Atchison's Aaron Behrens is part of the Green staff while Worth County's Jon Adwell is on the Silver staff.

View the full rosters and list of KMAland participants below. 

GREEN TEAM 

Aaron Schlueter, East Atchison

Jesse Knapp, Mound City

Mason Chitwood, Nodaway Valley

Will Cordell, Nodaway Valley

Peyton Stahl, Nodaway Valley

Trevor McCrary, Platte Valley

Hayden Ferry, Platte Valley

Brody Scroggins, South Holt

Wyatt Noel, South Holt

Aydan Gladstone, Worth County

Jackson Runde, Worth County

Dylan Wilmes, Worth County

SILVER TEAM 

Josh Smith, East Atchison

Dalton Peters, Mound City

James Herr, Nodaway Valley

Alex Rinehart, Worth County

Auston Pride, Worth County 

Dawson Vore, Worth County 

Mo 8-Man Football All-Star Game Rosters

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.