(St. Joseph) -- The rosters have been set for the 2022 Missouri 8-Man Football Coaches Association All-Star Game.
The game takes place on June 25th at Missouri Western in St. Joseph.
Each team -- the Green Team and Silver Team -- have four coaches. East Atchison's Aaron Behrens is part of the Green staff while Worth County's Jon Adwell is on the Silver staff.
View the full rosters and list of KMAland participants below.
GREEN TEAM
Aaron Schlueter, East Atchison
Jesse Knapp, Mound City
Mason Chitwood, Nodaway Valley
Will Cordell, Nodaway Valley
Peyton Stahl, Nodaway Valley
Trevor McCrary, Platte Valley
Hayden Ferry, Platte Valley
Brody Scroggins, South Holt
Wyatt Noel, South Holt
Aydan Gladstone, Worth County
Jackson Runde, Worth County
Dylan Wilmes, Worth County
SILVER TEAM
Josh Smith, East Atchison
Dalton Peters, Mound City
James Herr, Nodaway Valley
Alex Rinehart, Worth County
Auston Pride, Worth County
Dawson Vore, Worth County