(Grimes) -- The rosters have been set for the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association's Pizza Ranch All-Star Game.
The tournament takes place on March 26th at Dallas Center-Grimes High School. Action begins at 10:15 AM.
View the full schedule and rosters here. Check out the list of participating KMAland athletes below.
Northwest Iowa Boys
Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln
Caleb Dreckman, LeMars
Jamison Gruber, Abraham Lincoln
Bie Ruei, Sioux City East
Southwest Iowa Boys
Raydden Grobe, AHSTW
Northwest Iowa Girls
Lily Juhnke, Sioux City West
Emma Salker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Southwest Iowa Girls
Madison Camden, Glenwood
Maddie Stewart, Mount Ayr
Brynn Bass, Coon Rapids-Bayard