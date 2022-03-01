Iowa Basketball Coaches Association
IBCA

(Grimes) -- The rosters have been set for the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association's Pizza Ranch All-Star Game. 

The tournament takes place on March 26th at Dallas Center-Grimes High School. Action begins at 10:15 AM.

View the full schedule and rosters here. Check out the list of participating KMAland athletes below. 

Northwest Iowa Boys

Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln

Caleb Dreckman, LeMars

Jamison Gruber, Abraham Lincoln

Bie Ruei, Sioux City East 

Southwest Iowa Boys

Raydden Grobe, AHSTW

Northwest Iowa Girls 

Lily Juhnke, Sioux City West

Emma Salker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

Southwest Iowa Girls

Madison Camden, Glenwood

Maddie Stewart, Mount Ayr

Brynn Bass, Coon Rapids-Bayard 

