(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have made a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks to acquire right-handed pitcher Matt Peacock. 

The deal sends cash considerations to Arizona in exchange for Peacock. 

Peacock has made two appearances for Arizona this year with a 6.75 ERA and two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. 

Peacock has been assigned to the Royals' Triple-A affiliate in Omaha. 

Additionally, pitcher Domingo Tapia has been designated for assignment. 

Tapia has not pitched for the Royals this season, but made 32 appearances last year with a 4-1 record and a 2.84 ERA in 31 2/3 innings. 

