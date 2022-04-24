(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have made a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks to acquire right-handed pitcher Matt Peacock.
The deal sends cash considerations to Arizona in exchange for Peacock.
Peacock has made two appearances for Arizona this year with a 6.75 ERA and two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.
Peacock has been assigned to the Royals' Triple-A affiliate in Omaha.
Additionally, pitcher Domingo Tapia has been designated for assignment.
Tapia has not pitched for the Royals this season, but made 32 appearances last year with a 4-1 record and a 2.84 ERA in 31 2/3 innings.