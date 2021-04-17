(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals announced on Saturday they’ve acquired right-handed pitcher Eduardo Herrera from Arizona.
The Royals will send Nick Heath to Arizona after designating the outfielder for assignment earlier in the week.
The 21-year-old Herrera has been no higher than Low A during his career, amassing 25 2/3 innings of minor league pitching. He’s also taken 178 at bats and hit .208/.363/.292.
The Royals also announced left-handed reliever Richard Lovelady will serve as their 27th player in both games of their doubleheader with Toronto on Saturday.