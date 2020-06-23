(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have announced they have agreed to terms with all six of their draft picks and seven undrafted free agents.
The Royals signed left-handed pitcher and first round pick Asa Lacy, shortstop and Competitive Balance Round A choice Nick Loftin and second round right-handed pitcher Ben Hernandez. In addition, Alabama outfielder Tyler Gentry, Oregon State left-handed pitcher Christian Chamberlain and right-handed pitcher Will Klein have also inked.
The Royals also agreed to deals with undrafted free agents AJ Block (LHP), Tucker Bradley (OF), Kale Emshoff (C), Saul Garza (C), John McMillon (RHP), Matt Schmidt (IF) and Chase Wallace (RHP). View the complete release linked here.