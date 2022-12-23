(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have announced their complete coaching staff around manager Matt Quatraro for the 2023 season.
Here's the complete list of staffers for the upcoming year:
Manager: Matt Quatraro
Bench Coach: Paul Hoover
Sr. Director of Hitting Performance/Hitting Coach: Alec Zumwalt
Assistant Hitting Coach: Keoni DeRenne
Major League Coach: Miguel Garcia
Pitching Coach: Brian Sweeney
Director of Major League Pitching/Assistant Pitching Coach: Zach Bove
Bullpen Coach: Mitch Stetter
Major League Field Coordinator/Third Base Coach: Vance Wilson
Outfield, Baserunning & Bunting/First Base Coach: Damon Hollins
Infield Coach: Jose Alguacil