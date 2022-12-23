Kansas City Royals

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have announced their complete coaching staff around manager Matt Quatraro for the 2023 season.

Here's the complete list of staffers for the upcoming year:

Manager: Matt Quatraro

Bench Coach: Paul Hoover

Sr. Director of Hitting Performance/Hitting Coach: Alec Zumwalt

Assistant Hitting Coach: Keoni DeRenne

Major League Coach: Miguel Garcia

Pitching Coach: Brian Sweeney

Director of Major League Pitching/Assistant Pitching Coach: Zach Bove

Bullpen Coach: Mitch Stetter

Major League Field Coordinator/Third Base Coach: Vance Wilson

Outfield, Baserunning & Bunting/First Base Coach: Damon Hollins

Infield Coach: Jose Alguacil

