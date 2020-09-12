Kansas City Royals

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals made a flurry of roster moves on Saturday.

Outfielder Michael Gigliotti was sent to Tampa Bay to complete the July 21st trade, right-handed pitcher Ofreidy Gomez was released and right-handed pitcher Alec Marsh was added to the alternate site.

KC also reinstated infielder Kelvin Gutierrez from the IL, recalled outfielder Nick Heath from the alternate site, optioned first baseman/outfielder Ryan McBroom to the alternate site and designated infielder Matt Reynolds for assignment.

