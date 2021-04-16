(Kansas City) -- Due to heavy rains expected in Kansas City, the Royals/Blue Jays game for Friday has been postponed.
The two teams will now play two 7-inning games on Saturday at 1:10 and 5:10.
Hear both gams on AM 960.
(Kansas City) -- Due to heavy rains expected in Kansas City, the Royals/Blue Jays game for Friday has been postponed.
The two teams will now play two 7-inning games on Saturday at 1:10 and 5:10.
Hear both gams on AM 960.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.