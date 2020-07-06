(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals have announced their 60-game regular season schedules.
The Cardinals will open the season at home on July 24th against Pittsburgh while the Royals open at Cleveland on July 24th. Their home opener will be on July 31st against the White Sox.
The Royals and Cardinals will meet August 24th through 26th in St. Louis and September 21st through 23rd in Kansas City. The Royals can be heard on AM 960 while the Cardinals are on FM 99.1 this season.
View the full Cardinals and Royals schedules below.