(KMAland) -- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been selected to his eighth All-Star Game.
Major League Baseball announced the reserves for the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11th in Seattle.
Here’s the complete list of reserves:
National League Pitchers
Zac Gallen, Arizona
Spencer Strider, Atlanta
Bryce Elder, Atlanta
Justin Steele, Chicago
Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh
Josiah Gray, Washington
Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles
Marcus Stroman, Chicago
Alexis Diaz, Cincinnati
Josh Hader, San Diego
Devin Williams, Milwaukee
Camilo Doval, San Francisco
American League Pitchers
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles
Gerrit Cole, New York
Luis Castillo, Seattle
Sonny Gray, Minnesota
Nathan Eovaldi, Texas
Kevin Gausman Toronto
Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay
Framber Valdez, Houston
Michael Lorenzen, Detroit
Kenley Jansen, Boston
Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland
Felix Bautista, Baltimore
Yennier Cano, Baltimore
National League Reserves
Matt Olson, Atlanta
Ozzie Albies, Atlanta
Austin Riley, Atlanta
Dansby Swanson, Chicago
Pete Alonso, New York
Will Smith, Los Angeles
Elias Diaz, Colorado
Jorge Soler, Miami
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona
Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia
Juan Soto, San Diego
American League Reserves
Salvador Perez, Kansas City
Adley Rutschman, Baltimore
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto
Whit Merrifield, Toronto
Bo Bichette, Toronto
Jose Ramirez, Cleveland
Brent Rooker, Oakland
Luis Robert Jr., Chicago
Austin Hays, Baltimore
Yordan Alvarez, Houston
Adolis Garcia, Texas