Salvador Perez
Photo: Chris Bernacchi (MLB.com)

(KMAland) -- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been selected to his eighth All-Star Game.

Major League Baseball announced the reserves for the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11th in Seattle.

Here’s the complete list of reserves:

National League Pitchers

Zac Gallen, Arizona

Spencer Strider, Atlanta

Bryce Elder, Atlanta

Justin Steele, Chicago

Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh

Josiah Gray, Washington

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles

Marcus Stroman, Chicago

Alexis Diaz, Cincinnati

Josh Hader, San Diego

Devin Williams, Milwaukee

Camilo Doval, San Francisco

American League Pitchers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles

Gerrit Cole, New York

Luis Castillo, Seattle

Sonny Gray, Minnesota

Nathan Eovaldi, Texas

Kevin Gausman Toronto

Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay

Framber Valdez, Houston

Michael Lorenzen, Detroit

Kenley Jansen, Boston

Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland

Felix Bautista, Baltimore

Yennier Cano, Baltimore

National League Reserves

Matt Olson, Atlanta

Ozzie Albies, Atlanta

Austin Riley, Atlanta

Dansby Swanson, Chicago

Pete Alonso, New York

Will Smith, Los Angeles 

Elias Diaz, Colorado

Jorge Soler, Miami

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona

Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia

Juan Soto, San Diego

American League Reserves

Salvador Perez, Kansas City

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto

Whit Merrifield, Toronto

Bo Bichette, Toronto

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland

Brent Rooker, Oakland

Luis Robert Jr., Chicago

Austin Hays, Baltimore

Yordan Alvarez, Houston

Adolis Garcia, Texas

