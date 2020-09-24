Alex Gordon

(Kansas City) -- Royals' legend Alex Gordon has announced his retirement.

The Royals made the announcement official Thursday morning with a post on Twitter, thanking Gordon.

Gordon was drafted second overall by the Royals in 2005 out of the University of Nebraska and spent his entire 14-year MLB career with the Royals.

Gordon was a three-time All-Star, seven-time Gold Glove Winner and a key part of the Royals' 2015 World Series team, where he hit a game-tying home run in the ninth of inning of Game 1. 

