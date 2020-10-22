Kansas City Royals

(Kansas City) -- Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez and outfielder Alex Gordon have been selected as a finalist for the Gold Glove Awards.

The Gold Glove Winners will be announced on November 3rd. The complete release can be found here

