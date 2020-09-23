Kansas City Royals

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have made a number of roster moves, namely reinstating left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery and outfielder Franchy Cordero from the Injured List. In addition, the Royals recalled right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis from the alternate training site. 

In corresponding moves, the Royals optioned infielder/outfielder Erick Mejia to the alternate training site, placed outfielder Bubba Starling on the 10-day IL with right lower back spasms and placed right-handed pitcher Kyle Zimmer on the 60-day IL with right elbow ulnar neuritis. They also opened a spot on the 40-man roster by moving Matt Harvey to the 60-day IL.

The Royals and Cardinals finish their series later Wednesday evening. Hear the Royals broadcast on AM 960 and Cardinals broadcast on FM 99.1.

