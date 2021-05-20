(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals signed a pair of pitchers, according to mlbtraderumors.com.
The Royals inked veteran reliever Anthony Swarzak and right-hander Eddie Butler to minor-league deals.
Swarzak has played parts of nine season in the big leagues with stops in Minnesota, Cleveland, New York (Yankees), Chicago (White Sox), Milwaukee, New York (Mets), Seattle and Atlanta. He owns a 4.36 career ERA and a 26-37 record.
Butler spent time with the Rockies, Cubs and Rangers. He has a 5.80 career ERA and a 12-22 record.