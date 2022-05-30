(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals made a slew of roster moves on Monday.
The Royals reinstated outfielder Kyle Isbel from the injured list, selected right-handed pitchers Arodys Vizcaino and Jose Cuas from Triple-A Omaha and recalled left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin from Triple-A Omaha.
In corresponding moves, outfielder Brewer Hicklen was returned to Triple-A Omaha, left-handed pitcher Gabe Speier and right-handed pitcher Matt Peacock were placed on the injured list and right-handed pitcher Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day IL with a right flexor strain designation.