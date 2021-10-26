(Kansas City) -- Kansas City Royals outfielder and former first round draft pick Bubba Starling has announced his retirement.
Starling made the announcement in a post on Facebook earlier this week. He played 27 games with Triple-A Omaha this year, but left the team to represent Team USA in the Summer Olympics in Japan.
Starling was committed to play quarterback at Nebraska before being picked fifth overall by the Royals in the 2011 draft. The Garner-Edgerton High School product signed a $7.5 million bonus.
Starling reached the big leagues in 2019, playing in 91 games with the Royals over two seasons while hitting .204/.246/.298 with five home runs.