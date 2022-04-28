Adalberto Mondesi
Photo: MLB

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have placed infielder Adalberto Mondesi on the injured list. 

Mondesi's designation comes after he sustained a torn ACL. Mondesi hit .140 with three RBI in 50 at-bats this season. His injury will likely end his season. 

Additionally, pitcher Brady Singer has been optioned to the Royals Triple-A affiliate in Omaha while the organization has also called up outfielder Kyle Isbel and infielder Emmanuel Rivera. 

Singer has made three appearances and pitched 5 2/3 innings this season with a 6.35 ERA and six strikeouts. 

This is Isbel's second stint in Kansas City this season. He has appeared in two games without a hit. Rivera has yet to appear for the Royals last year, but he played in 29 games last year. The Puerto Rico native hit .256 with five RBI in 90 at-bats. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.