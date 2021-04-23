(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have placed relief pitcher Greg Holland on the 10-day injured list.
In alternating move, pitcher Brad Brach has been recalled from the alternate site.
(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have placed relief pitcher Greg Holland on the 10-day injured list.
In alternating move, pitcher Brad Brach has been recalled from the alternate site.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.