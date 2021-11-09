(Omaha) -- Kansas City Royals prospect MJ Melendez was voted the top offensive player in Minor League Baseball, it was announced on Tuesday. Bobby Witt Jr. was tabbed third in the voting.
Melendez hit 41 home runs between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha to earn the Joe Bauman Award, given to the minor leaguer with the most home runs in a season. He’s the first minor leaguer to hit at least 40 home runs since the 2016 season.
Melendez, 22, hit 28 home runs in 79 games at Northwest Arkansas before an August promotion. He followed with a .293 batting average, 13 home runs and 38 RBI in 44 games with Omaha.