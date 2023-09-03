(Kansas City) -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Cole Ragans has been named the American League Pitcher of the Month.
Acquired from Texas on June 30th, Ragans led the league during the month of August in both ERA (1.72) and strikeouts (53).
Ragans made six starts in August, going at least five innings in each game and never allowed more than three earned runs. He struck out a career-high 11 batters on August 7th against Boston and then tied the mark two weeks later against the A’s.
Ragans is the first Royals pitcher to win the AL Pitcher of the Month since Zack Greinke in 2009.