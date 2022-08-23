(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have made several roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Right-handed pitcher Jonathan Heasley and catcher Sebastian Rivero have been recalled from Omaha (AAA) and Northwest Arkansas (AA), respectively. Right-handed pitcher Collin Snider was optioned to Omaha, and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino was placed on the 10-Day Injured List with right shoulder discomfort.
Heasley is slated to start on the mound for the Royals on Tuesday night.