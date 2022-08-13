(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals have recalled pitcher Carlos Hernandez from Omaha.
Hernandez has an 0-3 record with a 9.09 ERA in 33 2/3 innings this year.
Additionally, pitcher Joel Payamps has been placed on the bereavement list.
(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals have recalled pitcher Carlos Hernandez from Omaha.
Hernandez has an 0-3 record with a 9.09 ERA in 33 2/3 innings this year.
Additionally, pitcher Joel Payamps has been placed on the bereavement list.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.