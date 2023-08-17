Royals win

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have called up pitcher Jackson Kowar from their Triple-A affiliate in Omaha. 

Kowar has thrown 11 2/3 innings with 14 strikeouts. 

Additionally, pitcher James McArthur has been optioned to Omaha. 

