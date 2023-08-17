(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have called up pitcher Jackson Kowar from their Triple-A affiliate in Omaha.
Kowar has thrown 11 2/3 innings with 14 strikeouts.
Additionally, pitcher James McArthur has been optioned to Omaha.
