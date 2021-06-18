(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have made a pair of roster moves, including recalling pitcher Anthony Swarzak from Omaha.
Swarzak has made one appearance in the big leagues this year, doing so with the Diamondbacks. Swarzak has played portions of 11 seasons in the majors with the Twins, Indians, Yankees, White Sox, Brewers, Mets, Mariners, Braves and Diamondbacks. He owns a career record of 26-37 and 4.36 ERA.
Additionally, pitcher Ronald Bolanos has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.