(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Brooks Kriske from Triple-A Omaha.
Kriske has experience in MLB, spending time with the Yankees and Orioles between 2020 and 2021, making 16 appearances while posting a 14.40 ERA. He was signed to a minor-league contract this past winter and made 25 appearances with Omaha, pitching to a 6.00 ERA while striking out 47 in 27 innings.
In a corresponding move, the Royals designated right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers for assignment.