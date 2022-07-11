(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have acquired three minor leaguers from the Atlanta Braves for a competitive balance pick in the upcoming draft.
The Royals will receive OF Drew Waters, RHP Andrew Hoffmann and INF CJ Alexander and will send the No. 35 overall pick to Atlanta.
In addition, LHP Angel Zerpa has been recalled from AA Northwest Arkansas and appointed as the 27th man, LHP Daniel Lynch returned from a rehab assignment and was reinstated from the injured list and LHP Foster Griffin was designated for assignment.