(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have inked a minor-league deal with right-handed pitcher Ervin Santana.
Santana has pitched 15 seasons in the league with stints with the Los Angeles Angels, Royals, Atlanta, Minnesota and Chicago White Sox.
Updated: December 29, 2020 @ 2:20 pm
