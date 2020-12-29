Kansas City Royals

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have inked a minor-league deal with right-handed pitcher Ervin Santana. 

Santana has pitched 15 seasons in the league with stints with the Los Angeles Angels, Royals, Atlanta, Minnesota and Chicago White Sox. 

