Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.