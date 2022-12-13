(Milo) -- Southeast Warren softball star Alivia Ruble's lifelong dream of playing college softball is about to come true.
One of Class 1A's most potent all-around players will take her skills to Indian Hills next year to continue her playing career.
"Growing up, I watched college softball all the time," she said. "I thought it would be so cool to play in college someday. It's crazy. I'm excited to get the chance to play."
For Ruble, the opportunity is a fair payment for all the hard work she's put in throughout her career.
"I've worked hard all year round," she said. "I've been playing since little league. It feels like it finally paid off."
When Ruble visited Indian Hills, she knew it checked all of the boxes.
"I liked the personal connection I had with the coaches," she said. "The campus and facilities were nice, and I wanted to stay close to home. Indian Hills felt like a good distance."
Ruble ultimately chose Indian Hills over Iowa Central, Northwest Missouri State and Drake.
"I just liked the coaches," she said. "The connection with the coaches was important to me. I could tell they wanted me at Indian Hills."
Ruble has been a force at the plate and in the circle throughout her career. Last year, she hit .235 with 10 home runs while also boasting a 1.54 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 114 innings. She feels her future is in pitching at Indian Hills, but wouldn't turn down some plate appearances, either.
"I'm trying to keep improving my game and continuing to work hard," she said. "I want to meet new friends and have fun."
Click below to hear more with Ruble below.