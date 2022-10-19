(Bedford) -- It required a wild card berth, but Bedford football is into the playoffs.
The Bulldogs (5-3) secured their spot in the postseason for the first time since 2016 and 20th time in program history with a 60-14 win over East Union.
"The feeling is pretty high," Coach Jeremy Nally said. "We thought we had a shot. The boys were jacked up and took care of business."
Bedford's dominant win came due to a great defensive effort, where they forced four turnovers.
"I really thought the defense flew around and set the tone for us all night."
Bedford's offensive success came behind its run game. Silas Walston ran wild with 251 yards and four touchdowns, while Tristen Cummings accounted for 106 yards and two scores on eight totes.
"It's not just one guy you have to focus on," Nally said. "We've had the luxury of having guys step up in big opportunities."
Bedford has leaned on two quarterbacks this year -- Cummings and junior Conner Nally.
Both Cummings and Nally provide a wrinkle to Bedford's offense. Cummings is primarily a passing quarterback, while Nally's specialty has been with his legs.
"Tristen has had a great year for us," Coach Nally said. "He's been a steady passer for us, and Conner is more of a runner. They both bring something unique to the offense. That's how we utilize them."
Walston has been Bedford's primary running back with 717 yards and nine touchdowns. Graham Godsey, Garrison Motsinger, Asher Weed, Quentin King and Shay Purdy have also been playmakers for the Bulldogs.
Bedford nabbed the final postseason berth in Class 8-Player because they finished outside the top three in their district, Class 8-Player District 9. The Bulldogs came close to automatic bid, but suffered tough losses to East Mills and Lenox and a blowout loss to Fremont-Mills.
"Every week got us prepared for a situation like this," Nally said. "We've faced teams that are pretty darn good. That's prepared us for Friday night."
The Bulldogs return to the postseason against a program making its first-ever trip: West Harrison.
The Hawkeyes won Class 8-Player District 10 after an 8-0 regular season. West Harrison is a senior-heavy bunch. Quarterback Mason McIntosh has thrown for 733 yards and 14 touchdowns. Walker Rife has been their staple in the ground game with 1,027 yards and 15 scores.
"Their skill guys are solid," Nally said. "And they have a line that is big."
Opposing defenses haven't had much luck containing West Harrison this year. Nally hopes that changes on Friday.
"We have to limit their big plays," he said. "The Rife kid is a good running back. Watching film, it seems like a lot of teams get hurt by letting a receiver behind them. They have some skilled receivers. We have to get pressure on the quarterback and limit that from happening."
West Harrison's defense forced 26 turnovers and held opponents to 15.25 points per game. Senior linebacker Sage Evans is all over the place for the Hawkeyes with 91 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
Bedford's offense performed best when it had balance this year. Nally feels that is the case again on Friday, but the run game has to make an impact.
"We have to run the ball," he said. "But at the same time, when the pass is there, we have to make completions. That's been our bugaboo, but it all goes back to the running game. If you can't run, that makes you one-dimensional. It's hard to win games that way."
Matt Hays has reports from Bedford/West Harrison Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Tune into KMA's coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Nally.